Rockaway Beach fire: NYPD officers among 16 injured in Queens

NEW YORK -- Several members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) were among 16 people injured in a high-rise fire in Queens, CBS New York reports. The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Friday on the 11th floor of a 13-story building on Shore Front Parkway in Far Rockaway.

An NYPD spokesperson told CBS News that nine officers were taken to local hospitals with smoke inhalation after rushing into the building to rescue people from the blaze.

Resident Winston Ali waited in his apartment for help as the fire engulfed the apartment below. "I tried to get out, I saw the smoke," said Ali, whose son was among those injured.

"This is what we do, this is our day to day, this is how we react. It's innate, it's in them, and that's what it means to be a police officer," NYPD Capt. Vincent Tavalaro said.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries. One civilian is listed in critical condition. At least two of the injuries are considered serious. Officials said the fire is under control.