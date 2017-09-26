Robert Plant drops new single "Bluebirds Over the Mountain," announces 2018 tour

NEW YORK — Robert Plant shows no signs of slowing down. The rocker, who launched Led Zeppelin into superstardom in the 1970s, is dropping his 11th solo album, "Carry Fire," and will go on tour in North America next year to support the album.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman announced Tuesday that his 2018 tour will begin Feb. 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He'll also visit New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles, among other cities. More dates will be announced later. Plant will be joined on the tour by his backing band, the Sensational Shape Shifters.

Plant has also released a cover of Ersel Hickey's "Bluebirds Over the Mountain" as the first track from "Carry Fire."

The album is set to hit music stores and begin streaming on Oct. 13.

In 2014, Plant appeared on "CBS This Morning" and said he received more praise for his work after Zeppelin.

"Critically we were slammed a lot," Plant said of Led Zeppelin. "I team up with Alison Krauss, and what do I get? Six Grammys in one night!"

Led Zeppelin broke up after drummer John Bonham died in 1980.

"He and I played together since we were like 16. There was a big, big hole in all of our lives. I just thought it was time to move along," he said in the interview.