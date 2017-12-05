Report: Special counsel subpoenas Deutsche Bank for Trump account data

Special counsel Robert Mueller has sent a subpoena to Deutsche Bank to share any information on accounts held by President Trump and his family as his investigation into any possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russian government continues, according to Reuters news service.

Reuters, citing a person close to the matter, says that the bank received a subpoena from Mueller several weeks ago to provide data on certain money and credit transactions.

Germany's largest bank says it does not comment on any of its clients, but is known to have lent millions of dollars to the Trump organization as part of its real estate dealings.

In a statement to CBS News, a Deutsche Bank spokesman said, "Deutsche Bank takes its legal obligations seriously and remains committed to cooperating with authorized investigations into this matter."

Mr. Trump was previously caught in litigation with the bank over outstanding balances on construction loans.

According to The New York Times, banking regulators were reviewing those hundreds of millions of dollars in loans made to the president's businesses through Deutsche Bank's private wealth management unit back in July.

Regulators want to know if Mr. Trump exposed the bank to unnecessary risk after casino and hotel bankruptcies left the German bank among a short list of financial institutions willing to do business with him, the Times reported.

In May, Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee specifically asked for results of a review the bank reportedly took of accounts held by Mr. Trump and members of his family to see if there were any connections to the Russian government

The bank rejected those demands in June, citing privacy laws.

CBS News' Emily Tillett and Julianna Goldman contributed to this report.