Washington — The top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee sent letters Wednesday to a dozen people close to President Trump ahead of expected investigations into alleged corruption, misconduct by the Department of Homeland Security and the White House's handling of files from the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The letters from Rep. Robert Garcia of California, who is expected to chair the Oversight Committee when Democrats take control of the House in January, went to members of the president's family, as well as former and current administration officials, and instructed them to preserve documents relevant to Democrats' future investigations.

Garcia sent notices to Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trust for the National Mall CEO Catherine Townsend, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Homeland Security senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, Vice President J.D. Vance, former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Todd Blanche and Bureau of Prisons Director WIlliam Marshall.

"Voters gave Congressional Democrats a sweeping mandate to root out corruption and ensure that the government is accountable to the people," Garcia said in the letters. "We intend to act on that mandate in the 120th Congress by conducting the critically important oversight essential for legislative reform."

Garcia told Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump that the committee will investigate alleged conflicts of interest and their stakes in World Liberty Financial, the Trump family's crypto business. He told Trump Jr. that the Oversight panel is also interested in a Russian oligarch's funding of his post-wedding festivities at a private island in the Bahamas in May.

The letter to Kushner focuses on his personal business dealings and role representing the U.S. government as a negotiator in talks in the Middle East and Russia, which Garcia said raise concerns about "transparency, conflicts of interest and the abuse of" a government position for personal profit.

His document preservation notices to Vance, Wiles, Blanche and Marshall all center around the Trump administration's handling of the release of files from the federal investigation into Epstein, or the transfer of Ghislaine Maxwell, his longtime associate, to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas last year.

Letters to Miller, Noem and Lewandowski indicate that the committee will focus on immigration enforcement operations, and for Noem and Lewandowski, specifically, allegations of corruption and pay-to-play schemes at the department.

Garcia told Guilfoyle that the committee will be investigating alleged pay-to-play schemes surrounding her ambassadorship, and notified Townsend he will be examining private donations to fund construction of the new White House ballroom.

"Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this Administration's self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse. These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning," the California Democrat said in a statement.

Garcia and congressional Democrats are poised to launch investigations into numerous matters arising during Mr. Trump's second term once they officially take control of the House and Senate in January and will have subpoena power.

But the White House has indicated it intends to fight back against the probes.

White House counsel Will Scharf sent a letter to Garcia last week warning that their investigations "may cross the line into blatant criminality," and said any investigative acts by Congress must support a legitimate legislative purpose.

But Garcia dismissed Scharf's threat and said Congress has "wide latitude" to conduct investigations and oversight.

In addition to Scharf's letter, a U.S. attorney in southern Texas, Aaron Reitz, has sent notices to at least five House and Senate Democrats about remarks they've made about forthcoming investigations and ordered them to preserve documents.