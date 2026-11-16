A nonprofit watchdog group filed an ethics complaint on Monday against the top federal prosecutor in Houston, alleging he has violated professional conduct rules by threatening to prosecute several Democratic lawmakers for undertaking congressional oversight.

The complaint, filed by the Campaign for Accountability, asks the Texas state bar to investigate Aaron Reitz, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, over confrontational letters he sent to lawmakers including Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

In those letters, Reitz cited public comments they made about their intentions to investigate the Trump administration and some of its backers, and insinuated that their comments may run afoul of several criminal civil rights laws.

He also ordered them to preserve all their records, a step that prosecutors sometimes take ahead of a criminal investigation.

Blumenthal replied to Reitz with his own letter, in which he ordered Reitz to preserve his own records, and said that Reitz's "implied threat of an investigation is baseless."

A spokesperson for Warren's office could not be immediately reached.

In the ethics complaint, the group asks the Texas state bar to investigate Reitz over possible violations of three different rules.

One such rule prohibits prosecutors from threatening to bring charges not supported by probable cause, while another rule prohibits lawyers from taking actions that serve "no substantial purpose other than to embarrass, delay or burden" someone else.

A third rule, meanwhile, prohibits attorneys from committing a serious crime. The complaint suggests that Reitz may be unlawfully obstructing a congressional inquiry.

"Officials who hold prosecutorial power have long been tempted to abuse it for political gain. A federal prosecutor's threat to bring criminal charges against United States Senators for conducting oversight strikes at the separation of powers and at public confidence in the fair administration of justice," the group wrote in its complaint.

"If left unaddressed, Mr. Reitz's conduct signals to every prosecutor that the threat of criminal process may be wielded against those who investigate the executive branch," it added.

In a statement, Reitz called the complaint "harassing" and "frivolous."

Aaron Reitz and President Trump Facebook / Aaron Reitz

"I will continue my preliminary inquiry unfazed to determine whether certain members of Congress have unlawfully stepped outside the legitimate legislative purpose of their planned committee activities, and to ensure Americans' constitutional rights are protected. I'll always do the right thing by following the facts and the law," he said.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department called the complaint "nothing more than selective barfare against an administration official, which is a dangerous and illegitimate tactic."

"Oversight is not a license to threaten private citizens for exercising their First Amendment rights," the spokesperson added.

It is not clear exactly why a U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Texas has been targeting lawmakers from other states over their comments about oversight investigations.

Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters at a press conference last week that "any office" could investigate this type of matter.

At the same time, however, he also told reporters there were "no ongoing criminal investigations into words that incoming senators or congressmen have said."