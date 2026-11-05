Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand comments on Vogue post about his modeling past: "Yes, I knew that"

Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand, who won Tuesday's election, walked runways for Prada and other fashion houses while he was in college, according to Vogue.

Vogue asked on Instagram whether followers knew that Sand once modeled for Prada. A verified account for Sand, @robsandia, replied in the comments Thursday: "Yes, I knew that." The comment had more than 700 likes about 20 minutes later, and many replies were congratulatory.

"From runway to run USA ✨," one comment read, while another enthused, "THE biggest flex EVER for a politician plus 2 words: Italian Vogue. YES SIR! 👏 🔥"

Vogue reported that the modeling past surfaced on social media after his win, when a user reposted a video of Sand with a caption expressing disbelief that he once modeled in the early 2000s. A Google search confirmed it, Vogue said.

WCCO has reached out to Sand's campaign for confirmation and are awaiting response. However, the New York Times earlier reported, in a 2019 profile, that Sand briefly modeled in Paris and Milan while in college but does not like to talk about it.

Sand began modeling while attending Brown University, which Vogue described as a successful side hustle that took him to Milan. He walked for Prada, the Japanese label Number (N)ine and Giuliano Fujiwara, and appeared in editorial spreads, including a fall 2002 AnOther Magazine spread titled "Adolescents," Vogue reported.

Rob Sand at the University of Iowa homecoming parade on Oct. 30, 2026 in Iowa City. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Sand told Newsweek, according to Vogue, that he missed a chance to caucus in 2004 in his hometown of Decorah, Iowa, because he was in Milan.

Sand, who was previously elected as Iowa's state auditor, defeated Republican Zach Lahn in Tuesday's race for governor.