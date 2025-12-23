Rob and Michele Reiner's children release new statement on plans for memorial service

Two of the children of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have released a new statement in the wake of their parents' deaths, saying they intend to share their plans for a memorial service "at a later date."

"Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received. They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date," read the statement, which CBS News received from a spokesperson for Jake and Romy Reiner on Tuesday.

Their brother, Nick Reiner, 32, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbings of his parents.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead on Dec. 14 in their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 78 and she was 70.

The shocking news of their deaths sparked a wave of heartfelt tributes from celebrities, friends, fans and political leaders. In addition to Rob Reiner's beloved repertoire in the film and television industry, the couple had a long track record of progressive political activism, especially in their home state of California.

Jake and Romy Reiner initially spoke out in a statement released last week about their parents and the outpouring of support.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends," they said.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."