Rob and Michele Reiner's son, Jake, speaks out about his parents' deaths: "My world, as I knew it, had collapsed"

Jake Reiner, son of Rob and Michele Reiner, spoke out on Friday for the first time since his parents were brutally killed in their Los Angeles home in December, detailing the moment he learned what happened.

In a post to Substack, Jake said he was at the celebration of life for one of his best friends when his sister, Romy, called to tell him that their father was dead. Moments later, he wrote, he found out his mother was also killed.

"My world, as I knew it, had collapsed. I was in a trance," Jake said. "The only thing I could focus on was that I needed to get to my childhood home. I needed to get to my sister. I needed to figure out what the hell just happened."

He said he then took a rideshare service from the funeral in downtown to his family's Brentwood home, which he called "unendurable."

"Nothing can prepare you for what it feels like to lose both parents instantly at the same time," he wrote. "It's too devastating to comprehend. I still wake up every morning having to convince myself that, no, it's not a dream. This truly is my living nightmare."

Rob and Michele were found dead with stab wounds on Dec. 14. Shortly after, their son, Nick, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Nick was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree in a Los Angeles courtroom in February. He pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Rob Reiner, director of iconic films such as "Stand by Me" and "When Harry Met Sally..." was 78. Michele Singer Reiner, an accomplished photographer and film producer, was 70.

Jake then wrote about his grief and described his relationship with his parents. He only alluded to his brother, not mentioning his name, at the end of the more than 1,600-word post.

"We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable," Jake wrote. "Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it. It's almost too impossible to process. I understand that people have questions about what happened. Some of those answers will come in time. But some parts of this belong only to our family, and keeping them private is the only way to protect what little remains of something that was taken from us."