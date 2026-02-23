Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in the killing of his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner

Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles on Monday in the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

Nick Reiner, 32, was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree in the fatal stabbings at the couple's home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood in December. His public defender, Kimberly Greene, entered the not guilty plea on her client's behalf.

If convicted, Reiner could face the death penalty or a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors haven't announced whether they will seek the death penalty.

Reiner is being represented by Greene after his defense attorney, Alan Jackson, unexpectedly withdrew from the case at what was supposed to be Reiner's arraignment in January. Last year, Jackson successfully defended Karen Read against murder and manslaughter charges in the high-profile Massachusetts case over the death of her boyfriend, a Boston police officer.

In the Reiner case, Jackson told reporters outside the courthouse he had to step aside due to "circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick's control."

Jackson didn't elaborate on the reason, saying he was legally and ethically prohibited from doing so, but he said that Reiner wasn't guilty of murder "pursuant to the law in California." Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman expressed confidence that a jury would convict Reiner.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, died from "multiple sharp force injuries," according to the LA County Medical Examiner.

Nick Reiner, the third of Rob Reiner's four children, has been held without bail since he was arrested in the wake of his parents' deaths, which sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Rob Reiner starred in the 1970s TV series "All in the Family" and went on to direct such hit movies as "This Is Spinal Tap," "The Princess Bride" and "When Harry Met Sally."