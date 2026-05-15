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Settling debt on your own is risky, but it's a path worth considering if you're dealing with debt you can't afford. J Studios/Getty Images

Borrowers are carrying record levels of credit card debt across the nation right now, and with average credit card interest rates still hovering close to 22%, many are finding themselves in serious trouble financially. Payment delinquencies are increasing, as is the number of borrowers facing collection action, and many are now searching for faster and cheaper ways to regain control of what they owe. And, while today's high borrowing rates are causing part of the issue, inflation pressures and elevated borrowing costs are adding to it by straining household budgets even further.

That environment has made debt settlement an increasingly appealing option for borrowers who simply can't keep up. The idea of negotiating directly with creditors to reduce balances — especially without paying a third-party company to help — can sound quite attractive to borrowers who can't cover their essential expenses, much less their debt payments. And, the idea of do-it-yourself debt settlement strategies seems straightforward and easy to manage, too.

But while working directly with your creditors to negotiate lower settlements on your own can be smart in certain situations, it also comes with risks that some borrowers may underestimate. So, what exactly are the risks of trying to settle your debt without help from an expert?

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What are the risks of trying to settle debt on your own?

Handling debt settlement without professional help can work — but it exposes you to financial, legal, and tax consequences that catch many borrowers off guard. Here's a breakdown of the most significant risks.

You may not know when — or how much — to negotiate

Timing is everything when it comes to debt settlement. Creditors are generally unwilling to negotiate on accounts that aren't in default, as they have little financial incentive to reduce a balance you're actively paying. That means most DIY settlement attempts require you to first stop making payments and let the account become delinquent — typically 90 to 180 days past due.

The problem is that this window is narrow. Go too short, and creditors may not budge. Wait too long, and the debt may be sold to a collection agency or, worse, you may end up facing legal action before you've saved enough to settle. Without experience reading these timelines, it's easy to miscalculate.

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You could trigger a bank levy or garnishment

Once an account goes delinquent, creditors have the legal right to sue you for the full balance — plus interest, court costs and attorney fees. While not every creditor pursues litigation, larger banks and collection agencies frequently do, particularly on balances above a few thousand dollars.

If a creditor files suit and wins a judgment against you, they may be able to garnish your wages or levy your bank account. Despite the extra costs and other downsides, a professional debt relief company has experience identifying which creditors are more likely to sue and can sometimes negotiate before that threshold is reached. Flying solo, though, means you may not see it coming until you've been served.

The tax consequences may catch you off guard

Many borrowers are unaware that forgiven debt is typically considered taxable income by the IRS. If a creditor agrees to settle a $10,000 balance for $4,000, the $6,000 difference may be reported on a Form 1099-C, and you'll owe income tax on it.

Depending on your tax bracket, this can represent a substantial and unexpected bill. There are exemptions, including insolvency, but navigating them requires an understanding of tax law that most borrowers don't have and that professional debt relief firms may not provide either.

How to know if DIY debt settlement is right for you

Despite the risks, DIY settlement can be a reasonable path under specific circumstances. You're a better candidate if you have a single, manageable debt rather than multiple accounts to juggle; if the debt is still with the original creditor rather than a collection agency; and if you have enough savings to offer a lump-sum payment, which creditors strongly prefer over payment plans.

It also helps to have a clear sense of your legal exposure before you stop making payments to your creditors. Reviewing your state's statute of limitations on debt — which governs how long a creditor can sue you — is an important first step. If you have any uncertainty about your situation, a consultation with a debt relief expert, a credit counselor or a consumer law attorney is generally far cheaper than the cost of a misstep.

The bottom line

Settling debt on your own is a path worth considering if you're dealing with debt you can't afford, and for some borrowers, it's the right choice. However, it's not the risk-free alternative to professional settlement services that it might appear to be. The process requires precise timing, a tolerance for credit score damage, an understanding of tax implications and the ability to assess your own litigation risk.

Skipping the fees doesn't mean skipping the complexity, either. It means taking on that complexity yourself. So, if you're going to take this route, be sure to go in as an informed borrower, and if the picture looks murky, get professional guidance before making any moves.