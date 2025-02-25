5 risks of just making minimum credit card payments

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When the credit card bill arrives each month, it's tempting to look at that small minimum payment amount and breathe a sigh of relief. After all, it seems manageable — often just 2-3% of your total balance — and making that payment keeps your account in good standing. But this minimal contribution has become the norm rather than the exception for a growing number of Americans, with the share of cardholders making only minimum payments reaching a 12-year high in the third quarter of 2024. That equates to approximately 11% of cardholders adopting this approach.

It's important to understand, though, that the minimum payment option exists primarily to benefit the credit card companies, not the cardholders. Minimum payments are designed to maximize the interest you'll pay while keeping you technically current on your credit card debt obligations. While this payment structure helps lenders generate steady revenue, it creates a deceptive comfort zone for borrowers who might not realize the long-term consequences of taking this approach. But what exactly are the risks of making just the minimum payments on your credit cards? There are multiple to know, five of which we'll detail below.

5 risks of making just the minimum payments on your credit cards

Here's what you're risking if you're only making the minimum payments each month on your credit card debt:

You'll pay dramatically higher interest charges

Credit card interest rates are notoriously high, with the average credit card rate sitting close to 23% currently and the average retail card rate hovering near 30% on average. And, when you make only the minimum payment, most of your payment goes toward those interest charges rather than reducing the principal balance.

This means your debt grows over time and you end up paying significantly more than your original purchases were worth. Each month you make only the minimum payment, you're essentially signing up to pay a premium price for everything you've purchased — and even a moderate balance can take years to pay off when making minimum payments, costing you thousands in extra interest.

Your debt timeline stretches even further

Minimum payments are calculated to extend your repayment period as long as possible. These payments vary by card issuer but are typically set at just 2% to 3% of your balance, meaning that they barely cover the interest charges. Only a tiny fraction of your payment goes toward principal reduction, which means you could still be paying for today's purchases years or even decades later. So, that $100 dinner might end up costing $200 or more once interest is factored in over time. Even worse, the items you purchase may depreciate or become obsolete long before you've finished paying for them.

Your credit utilization remains high

Your credit utilization — which is the percentage of your available credit that you're using — significantly impacts your credit score. When you make only minimum payments, your balances decrease very slowly, keeping your utilization ratio high for extended periods. High utilization ratios (typically above 30%) are problematic because they signal potential financial distress to lenders and credit bureaus. This can lower your credit score, making it harder to qualify for favorable rates on mortgages, auto loans or even new credit cards, potentially costing you thousands of dollars more in higher interest rates for major purchases.

You remain vulnerable to financial emergencies

Carrying high-rate debt while making minimal progress toward paying it off leaves you with little financial flexibility. If an emergency arises — whether it's a medical issue, car repair, sudden job loss or something else entirely — you may find yourself without adequate resources to handle it. This vulnerability can lead to a cascade of additional financial problems: more debt accumulation, missed payments or even bankruptcy in extreme situations. So, the financial cushion that could have been built if you were paying down debt more aggressively instead becomes a growing burden that limits your options during difficult times.

Your future financial goals get delayed

Perhaps the most insidious risk of minimum payments is opportunity cost. Every dollar spent on interest payments is a dollar that can't be invested in retirement accounts, saved for a home down payment or used to build an emergency fund. This opportunity cost compounds just like interest does, but in reverse. The money diverted to interest payments misses years of potential growth in retirement accounts or other investments.

The bottom line

Minimum payments serve the interests of credit card companies, not yours. While these low payments might seem like a convenient option during tight financial months, consistently paying only the minimum amount transforms manageable debt into a long-term financial burden with significant opportunity costs. And, breaking free from the minimum payment cycle requires intentionality and a willingness to prioritize debt reduction, even when it means short-term sacrifices. Every dollar you pay above the minimum is a step toward financial freedom, after all — and the sooner you take those steps, the less your debt will ultimately cost you.