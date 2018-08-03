Rick Genest, "Zombie Boy" model and Lady Gaga collaborator, is dead at 32

MONTREAL — Model Rick Genest, better known as "Zombie Boy," has died at 32. A talent agency that represented him confirmed the death of the Quebec model, who was known for his head-to-toe bone tattoos and participation in the Lady Gaga music video "Born This Way."

Dulcedo Management confirmed the passing of Genest on Facebook Thursday. Dulcedo said it "was in shock" and called the 32-year-old an "icon of the artistic scene and of the fashion world."

Lady Gaga said on her official Twitter account Thursday night that his death was a suicide. "The suicide of friend Rick Genest, Zombie Boy is beyond devastating," she wrote.

The singer added: "We have to work harder to change the culture, bring Mental Health to the forefront and erase the stigma that we can't talk about it."

She urged fans to reach out to any friends who might be suffering from depression or mental health issues. The musician has been outspoken about mental health issues, and has talked openly about her struggle with depression and anxiety.

