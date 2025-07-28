RFK Jr.'s plans for preventive health panel spark "deep concerns" from American Medical Association

The American Medical Association is expressing "deep concern" after a report that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy may be planning to remove all members of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

The task force, also known as the USPSTF, is a panel of independent medical experts whose recommendations help guide insurance companies and doctors' decisions about a range of preventive health measures, like cancer and diabetes screenings as well as HIV and cholesterol drugs.

In a letter posted on Sunday, the AMA — the largest association of physicians in the U.S. — addressed Kennedy over a report published Friday in The Wall Street Journal. The WSJ story cited sources familiar with the matter as saying Kennedy plans to dismiss the task force members because he views them as too "woke."

"USPSTF plays a critical, non-partisan role in guiding physicians' efforts to prevent disease and improve the health of patients by helping to ensure access to evidence-based clinical preventive services," the AMA's letter said. "As such, we urge you to retain the previously appointed members of the USPSTF and commit to the long-standing process of regular meetings to ensure their important work can continue without interruption."

In a statement to CBS News Friday, an HHS spokesperson said, "No final decision has been made on how the USPSTF can better support HHS' mandate to Make America Healthy Again."

The task force was created more than 40 years ago, but its work took on added significance after passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. The law requires health insurers and group health plans to provide preventive services that are recommended by the task force without imposing co-pays, deductibles or other cost-sharing charges on patients.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the structure of the task force, but ruled that its members are "inferior officers" that can be "removable at will" by the HHS secretary. As the case played out, nonprofit organizations warned the Supreme Court that eliminating cost-sharing for services like breast cancer screenings or HIV-prevention medications would dissuade patients from seeking medical care.

Last month, Kennedy fired all 17 members of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practice, also known as ACIP, a separate government panel of that makes vaccine recommendations. He later named eight new advisers, including several allies he has worked with closely over the years and some members with a history as vaccine critics.

Read the AMA's full letter below:

