RFK Jr. ousts two Trump loyalists from HHS top ranks

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has fired two loyalists of President Trump who were serving in top-ranking posts at his department, multiple people familiar with the situation tell CBS News.

Multiple federal health officials expressed surprise at news of the firings, which ousted chief of staff Heather Flick Melanson and top policy adviser Hannah Anderson.

Anderson and Flick had led Kennedy's immediate office alongside two other aides, senior counselor Stefanie Spear and executive secretary Cortney McCormick. Spear is a longtime aide to Kennedy, dating back to his longshot presidential bid.

Two federal health officials said Anderson and Flick were seen as outsiders to Kennedy's base, installed by the White House to keep tabs on Kennedy and make sure the president's agenda was being prioritized.

"The White House pretty much parachuted Heather in there to tether RFK and Stefanie a bit," one official told CBS News.

A Trump ally familiar with the situation praised Anderson, saying she was "a person of impeccable integrity" who "loved working for President Trump."

A spokesperson for the department said that Kennedy has named Matt Buckham, currently the HHS liaison to the White House, as his acting chief of staff. Bukcham currently oversees the recruitment and onboarding of political appointees, the spokesperson said.

"Secretary Kennedy thanks the outgoing leadership for their service and looks forward to working closely with Mr. Buckham as the Department continues advancing its mission to Make America Healthy Again," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson did not comment on why they were dismissed.

CNN previously reported news that they had been ousted.

Their firings come after other Trump loyalists have left the department in recent weeks. Scott Rowell, who had served as the deputy chief of staff for operations, also left the department. Rowell previously worked as a top-ranking HHS official during the first Trump administration.