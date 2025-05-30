Retired teacher continues to give back to Stockton and her Filipino community

STOCKTON – After arriving in the U.S. from the Philippines nearly 60 years ago, Virginia Navarro continues to inspire her community.

In 1966, Navarro left the Philippines to continue her education in the U.S.

"They say that the United States is the land of opportunity, so I tried my best," Navarro said. "I saw the struggles of my parents making [a] meager salary, my dad. So, I said I have to break this poverty here."

She got accepted to San Jose State's graduate program and soon realized her scholarship didn't cover all costs.

"I didn't know I was going to be paying my dorm and board and lodging, and my $60 is almost gone," Navarro said.

So, she leaned on her faith.

"I just took those problems as mere challenges, so I worked harder I found a job in the college library," Navarro said.

That summer, Stanford University hired Navarro through its Peace Corps Volunteer Program to teach Philippine culture and the language.

This meant moving to Stockton and joining the large Filipino American community.

"The vibrant life of the Filipinos in here, and I said, 'This is [the] Philippines, you know in the south side,'" Navarro said.

It didn't take long for Navrro to accept a teaching job with the Stockton Unified School District.

"My goal of uplifting my family economically is realized because I had money to send them," Navarro said.

Navarro eventually moved her entire family to the U.S.

She worked as an elementary school teacher during the day, and at night, she taught ESL and Tagalog classes at San Joaquin Delta College.

The ambitious educator wanted to do more.

"Give them self-confidence and I want them to appreciate their Filipino culture through songs and dances," Navarro said.

Navarro started three Filipino folk dance groups for children.

It's something she did growing up in Manila, the capital city of the Philippines.

"It's not only for them to develop awareness and sensitivity to their culture, and appreciation of their culture, but to disseminate to other ethnicities," Navarro said.

After 62 years of teaching, Navarro decided to retire. At 87 years old, she is still giving back.

"I love the community, community work, I can't get away from it," Navarro said.

With so many awards and accolades to her name, Navarro knows the real reason for her distinguished career.

"The most important part of my success is my family," Navarro said.

Navarro remains a constant leader in Stockton, advocating for teachers and students and enriching her community with culture and diversity.