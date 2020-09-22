House Democrats and Republicans reach agreement to avoid a shutdown, Pelosi says

House Democrats, Republicans and the administration have reached an agreement to add nearly $8 billion to the continuing resolution for nutrition assistance programs, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday night. The House is expected to vote on the continuing resolution Tuesday night to avoid a government shutdown.

The continuing resolution would extend federal funding at current levels until December 11th to avoid a shutdown that would have otherwise happened at the end of the month.

"We have reached an agreement with Republicans on the CR to add nearly $8 billion in desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families," Pelosi said in a statement. "We also increase accountability in the Commodity Credit Corporation, preventing funds for farmers from being misused for a Big Oil bailout."

Democrats, Pelosi said, have renewed the "expiring lifeline of pandemic EBT for a full year." Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has been leading negotiations for the administration.

The resolution will also need to be approved by the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted Monday that the "rough draft"of the resolution "shamefully leaves out key relief and support that American farmers need."

This is a developing story and will be updated.