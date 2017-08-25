Report: Mueller examining role Flynn played in attempt to gain hacked Clinton emails

As special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign's possible ties to the Russian government intensifies, investigators are now looking into whether former national security adviser Michael Flynn played a role in attempts to obtain Hillary Clinton's emails from Russian hackers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal previously reported that Republican operative and businessman Peter W. Smith attempted to recover deleted emails from Clinton's email server, which included contacts with what he believed were Russian hackers. Smith was found dead on May 14, just 10 days after he spoke with a Journal reporter. Smith died in a Minnesota hotel room after an apparent suicide.

He had detailed in correspondence and conversations with colleagues that Flynn was an ally in the efforts to seek out the hackers, and implied other members of the Trump campaign were coordinating with him. Smith also said he was working with Flynn's son.

The Journal now reports that Mueller and his team have been conducting interviews and seeking information that would reveal if Flynn was in fact involved in Smith's efforts, along with Flynn's son Michael G. Flynn and the consulting firm Flynn Intel Group.

The investigators are also reportedly inquiring about the substance of the relationship between Smith and several Trump campaign advisers and aides to the president.

The special counsel's office did not immediately respond to CBS News' requests for comment.

The new probes add to the growing list of inquiries and interviews Mueller's team are conducting as they look into any possible connection between the campaign and Moscow, as well as any efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

The investigation includes Russian interference in the election, Russian hacking, Russian influence and possible financial wrongdoing, according to individuals familiar with the matter.