Funeral service for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee held in Houston

HOUSTON – Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday eulogized longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee as a "force of nature" as memorials for the longtime Democratic lawmaker drew to a close.

Jackson Lee died last month. She was 74 years old.

Her funeral service was in Houston at 11 a.m. on Thursday and was attended by several politicians, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as well as 50 members of the U.S. House.

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, said Jackson Lee was a "voice for the voiceless."

The crowd of several hundred in the church cheered and often stood during the service and at times people in the audience yelled out, "Thank you Sheila."

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, but in May Jackson Lee revealed that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as 'Congresswoman' by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years," her office said in a statement.

Jackson Lee represented the 18th Congressional District.