Iconic music studio used by the Beatles and the Rolling Stones to reopen in London

An iconic music studio in London, where artists including The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, and Black Sabbath once recorded is set to reopen its doors to artists.

Regent Sound studio, which The Who's Pete Townshend once described as a "massive part of rock history," had been silent for decades. Now, it's being revived as both a landmark site filled with rock, jazz, and blues memorabilia, and a newly refurbished guitar store.

Ozzy Osbourne at the Regent Sound studios during the recording of Black Sabbath's Paranoid, 1970. Chris Walter/Getty Images

Located on Denmark Street, a historic hub of London's music scene, Regent Sounds opened its first exhibit last week, featuring the guitar of blues legend T-Bone Walker.

The reopening also marked the launch of a new book, "Electric Blues! T-Bone Walker and the Guitar That Started It All."

Regent Sounds co-owner Crispin Weir told CBS News at the launch event that it was a pleasure to work in a place with so much history, including so many landmark recordings.

"The music is kind of ingrained in the walls," Weir said. "It sounds a bit corny, but you can feel the vibe in here."

Regent Sounds guitar store, Sept. 25, 2025. The newly refurbished guitar store has re-opened and the music studio in the same location is expected to reopen next year. CBS News

Some of the original walls, floor tiles and recording equipment have been preserved from the studio where the Beatles recorded the hit "Fixing a Hole," from the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album. It was the first use of a British recording studio other than Abbey Road for a Beatles album at the time.

The Rolling Stones also recorded their debut album at Regent Sound in January 1964, where the collective of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts together recorded tracks including "Route 66" and "I Just Want To Make Love To You."

While the guitar store has now re-opened, the full restoration of the music studio is expected to be completed within a year, The Guardian reported last month.