Former mayor among 4 killed in shooting at soccer field in central Mexico

At least 15 journalists killed in Mexico so far in 2022

At least 15 journalists killed in Mexico so far in 2022

At least 15 journalists killed in Mexico so far in 2022

Four people have been killed, including a former mayor, in an attack on a soccer field in central Mexico, according to state authorities.

The Morelos state prosecutor's office said in a statement that the attack occurred Thursday night in the town of Yecapixtla. In addition to the four dead, there were a number of people wounded in the shooting.

Refugio Amaro Luna Facebook

Gunmen in two vehicles fired on people gathered after a soccer match, the statement said. Local media reported at least eight wounded.

Yecapixtla Mayor Heladio Rafael Sánchez said in a Facebook post that among those killed was 57-year-old Refugio Amaro Luna, a former mayor.

Sánchez said he "strongly condemned" the shooting and urged authorities to determine what happened and have "those responsible be punished."

Authorities said one of the other victims was between 18 and 20 years old but provided no other information on the casualties.