Airborne Gummies recalled because caps may fly off bottles

Nearly 4 million bottles of Airborne Gummies sold nationwide are being recalled because the cap may fly off and injure people when opened for the first time.

The recall involves about 3.7 million units of the fruit-flavored supplements sold in bottles, according to a notice from the manufacturer, Reckitt, posted on Wednesday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Pressure can build up inside the bottles, causing the seal to pop off with significant force.

Reckitt has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury that required medical attention.

Consumers are urged not to open the bottles and instead return them for a refund. Already opened bottles are not part of the product recall as they would have released any pressure buildup and therefore no longer pose a hazard.

The products were sold by retailers including Amazon, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, CVS, Kroger, Sam's Club, Walmart and www.schiffvitamins from May 2020 through February 2022 for between $18 and $33.

Nearly 4 million bottles of Airborne Gummies, made by Reckitt, are being recalled. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall involves 63- and 75-count bottles of gummies sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors, and billed as helping support one's immune system. (See here for a list of the recalled products listed by UPC and lot codes, as well as expiration dates.)

For a refund customers can call the company toll-free at (888) 266-8003 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or go online to www.schiffvitamins.com/pages/airborne-recall or www.schiffvitamins.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.