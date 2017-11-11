Rebel Wilson shares experience of sexual harassment in Hollywood

Rebel Wilson has come forward with sexual harassment allegations against an unnamed male co-star and director she worked with in the past.

The 37-year-old actress, best known for her roles in the movies "Pitch Perfect" and "Bridesmaids," took to Twitter on Saturday to share a grim story about an encounter with "a male star in a position of power."

"A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his a**. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room," Wilson wrote.

She wrote that she called her agent and lawyer to complain about the incident and protect herself.

"I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio -- basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I'd be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return," she said.

"Later I was threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting. I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual," she wrote.

She continued to detail another incident early on in her career that occurred in a hotel room with a "top director."

"Earlier in my career, I also had a 'hotel room' encounter with a top director. I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy's wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud."

"I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky," she wrote.

The accusations come amidst an explosion of sexual assault and misconduct allegations throughout Hollywood. Louis C.K. on Friday admitted to exposing himself to multiple female comedians and was subsequently dropped by his publicist and the FX network.

"To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening. I know my stories aren't as horrific as other women and men have described -- but if you've ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level," Wilson tweeted.

"I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will."