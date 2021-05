Why sexual harassment is about power disparity - not sex Comedian Louis C.K. is just the latest in a long line of high-profile people accused of sexual misconduct. The flood of accusations have opened up a national discussion on sexual harassment and assault. Clinical associate professor of psychiatry at New York Presbyterian Hospital, Dr. Gail Saltz, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss why sexual harassment is about power and the reason it's so difficult for victims to speak out.