The latest inflation report, released this week, showed that inflation fell to 2.4% in March, offering some relief for Americans who have been struggling under the weight of today's high consumer goods prices. For those with credit card debt, though, the news that inflation dropped was likely just a temporary relief. Credit card debt is negatively impacting the finances of millions of Americans who are struggling to keep up with their minimum credit card payments while covering the higher costs of everyday necessities such as groceries and gas.

For example, recent data shows that credit card debt is sitting at a record $1.2 trillion, with the average cardholder carrying a nearly $8,000 balance. Credit card accounts that are 90 days late or more are on the rise as well. These metrics indicate that credit card users are taking on a record amount of credit card debt and many of them are now struggling to make their monthly payments.

Credit card debt forgiveness programs can help ease that burden by working with your creditors to settle what you owe for less in return for a lump-sum payment on the account. And while inflation has now dropped from the 3.0% rate in January, the impact the inflation drop could have on credit card debt may not be as significant as you think. Below, we outline three reasons why you may want to explore credit card debt forgiveness even as inflation falls.

3 reasons you still need credit card debt forgiveness with inflation falling

Here's why debt forgiveness could still make sense right now, even with inflation falling:

Lower inflation does not mean lower credit card rates

You may be under the impression that a drop in inflation automatically means lower credit card interest rates, but that's not usually the case. Multiple factors impact how credit card issuers set rates, with the prime rate being the main driver. The prime rate moves up and down based on factors beyond inflation, so it's unlikely that you'll see your credit card interest rates fall this month simply due to a drop in inflation.

And, with credit card rates at high levels currently — 21.91%, on average — credit card debt will likely continue to be expensive to carry. Your rates likely won't go down, interest will continue to accrue in your account and if you're already overwhelmed by your balance, your credit card debt will likely be just as difficult to control a month from now as it is today.

That's where credit card debt forgiveness can offer a lifeline for those who are struggling to pay down their balances. The debt relief companies you work with on credit card debt forgiveness will negotiate with your creditors on your behalf to try and settle your debt for less than the full balance — making it easier to pay off what you owe. Debt relief companies can typically reduce your balance by 30% to 50%, on average, provided that the negotiations are successful.

The cost of your credit card debt is compounding

While your money may stretch a little further because inflation is on the decline, your credit card balances are still growing due to compound interest. Because credit card interest compounds, you're being charged interest not only on your principal balance but on the interest that has already accrued, too.

As a result, your credit card balances can grow quickly, especially if you're only making minimum payments each month. For example, making a flat payment of $200 per month on a $10,000 credit card balance at today's average rate of 21.91% would result in taking more than 10 years to pay off the balance — and would cost you nearly $17,000 in interest.

To pay off what's owed with less interest, you'll need to pay more than the minimum required on your credit cards each month. But that may not be possible for all cardholders to do, even with the recent drop in inflation. So, if you're struggling to pay down your credit card debt because your interest charges are mounting, a credit card debt forgiveness program could be the solution you're looking for. Taking this path can help you get rid of your credit card debt for less than the full balance, making it easier to handle your growing debt.

Debt forgiveness takes time

Credit card debt forgiveness programs take, on average, two to four years to complete, so it's important to start a debt forgiveness program now if you're struggling to pay off what you owe. This extended timeline means that the sooner you begin, the sooner you'll reach financial freedom.

During this period, you'll be systematically setting aside funds in a dedicated account while settlement specialists negotiate with your creditors. These negotiations typically don't begin until you've accumulated enough savings to make credible settlement offers — usually at least 30% of your total debt. This initial saving phase alone can take six to 12 months, which is why delaying your start date only extends your financial strain.

Financial stress also compounds over time, and each month you postpone the start of a debt forgiveness program means another month of collection calls, high interest charges and growing balances. By starting now, though, you take control of your financial future immediately rather than allowing debt to dictate your life for additional months or years.

The bottom line

If you're feeling stuck under the weight of credit card debt, waiting for inflation or interest rates to fall may not bring the relief you need. The reality is, high balances and compounding interest can create a financial spiral that only gets worse with time. That's why taking proactive steps — like enrolling in a credit card debt forgiveness program — could be the smartest move right now.

These programs offer a practical path toward debt relief, even as broader economic conditions improve. Rather than hoping for change, you can create it — starting today. If you're struggling to keep up with payments or just want a faster, more manageable way out of debt, consider exploring your options for debt forgiveness now.