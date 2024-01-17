Paid surveys can be done whenever you want, even while you're just hanging out at home. Getty Images

The best things in life may be free, but the things you need – like clothes, food and a place to live – all require money. Even if you have a good job paying a decent wage, there is a good chance you wish you had just a bit more money to spend. If that describes you, there is something you can do to bring in some extra money that doesn't even require you to leave your couch – taking paid surveys.

Paid surveys are offered by various companies including Swagbucks, Branded Surveys and Survey Junkie. You can start anytime, and all that is involved is offering your opinions on various trends, products and services. You may be wondering why exactly you should start taking paid surveys. Below, we'll break down a few reasons this could be a welcome part of your routine in 2024.

4 reasons to take paid surveys in 2024

Paid surveys are a simple and virtually painless way to bring in a little bit of extra spending money. Here are a few reasons why you should think about starting to take paid surveys today.

There is flexibility

How many surveys you fill out and how often you take them is completely up to you. Some people will want to take multiple surveys a day to maximize their potential earnings. Others may prefer to take surveys just a few nights a week. Either way is perfectly fine, and you'll never feel pressure to take more surveys unless you want to.

Taking surveys is easy

There are a lot of potential side hustles out there, from walking dogs to selling your wares on Etsy. Taking paid surveys could be the easiest of them all. You can complete paid surveys sitting on your couch while watching television. As long as you have a computer, an internet connection and a willingness to share your opinion, you can take paid surveys anytime, anywhere – and with minimal effort.

The money is real

Some people may wonder if you can actually earn money completing these paid surveys, and the answer is a resounding yes. Swagbucks says that you can earn up to a few thousand dollars a year, for instance. To be clear, taking paid surveys is not going to replace a full-time job or let you live a life of luxury. If you are a college student or someone living on a fixed income, though, taking paid surveys can make you some pocket change that could absolutely make a difference in your life.

You can tailor the experience

You get to pick the paid surveys that you take. This means you can make sure you are taking surveys about products and trends that interest you – and you can potentially have an influence on industries you care about. If you are interested in makeup, for example, you may be able to take surveys about beauty products. If you're into health, you can look for surveys about sports and exercise trends. The survey company may have you take a short quiz before you begin to see what you are interested in and offer you surveys relevant to your life. If you don't care about what type of surveys you do, you can also simply focus on which surveys offer the most cash or best rewards.

The bottom line

Taking paid surveys is easy, flexible and even fun. While you won't make enough money to live on or to quit your job, you can bring in enough money to fund the occasional meal out or other treat you can't afford with your regular paycheck. And that's a valuable perk both now and in the months and years to come.