The best things in life may be free, but the things you need — like food, transportation and a place to live — cost money. If you feel like your budget was too tight in 2023, the new year is the perfect time to pick up a new side hustle to add more money to your bank balance.

Your side hustle doesn't need to take up too much of your time, either. There are several options to consider that don't even require you to leave the couch.

4 new side hustles to consider in 2024

Getting a higher-paying job is one way to put more money in your pocket, but that can be easier said than done. Starting a side hustle can help you earn more money too, but it's important to pick the right one. Here are a few ways to earn extra money in 2024 that don't require finding a new position.

Take paid surveys

This option is so easy it hardly seems fair to call it a "side hustle." Here's how it works: Companies want data from potential customers to guide the choices they make in terms of the products and services they offer. To get responses, they are willing to pay people to fill out surveys about their likes and preferences.

Anyone can sign up with one of the companies offering paid surveys to start earning cash for answering questions on what they like and don't like. To be clear, this won't be a side job that will grow into a full-time gig; you can't earn enough money to get by doing paid surveys. But if you're sitting around watching Netflix, why not do a few paid surveys and make some extra cash?

Rent out your house on occasion

If you like to take vacations or visit family for the weekend, you can turn your home into a source of extra income. Whether you list it yourself or use a short-term rental platform, you can rent out your place as frequently or infrequently as you want.

One note here: Some municipalities have laws governing short-term rentals. Make sure you pay attention to those so you don't run afoul of the law. If you own a house, you could also consider turning your basement into a separate unit and renting it out more frequently.

Just know that this comes with responsibilities for your renters, such as upkeep and maintenance. But, this option could help cover a good portion of your mortgage.

Become a personal shopper

For some people, the reason for earning more cash is spending too much when buying clothes and other goods. So why not take your penchant for shopping and use it to make money instead?

Personal shoppers work with clients to buy the things they need, including clothes, home goods and even things for weddings. While you might eventually want to make personal shopping your full-time gig, it makes sense to start it as a side hustle to see if it suits you.

Walk dogs

This side hustle is perfect for animal lovers, especially if you live in a small apartment and can't have a dog but want to spend time with a four-legged friend. There are a number of apps that allow you to sign up to take jobs walking dogs, though you may need to go through some sort of application process first.

This job is a good option to consider if you work at night — say in a restaurant — and want to earn extra money during the day.

The bottom line

If you want to make extra money in 2024, picking up a side hustle is a great way to do it. Paid surveys are easy to do from your living room, but there are other options out there as well, so find one that meets your needs and get started.