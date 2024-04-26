We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are lots of smart reasons for seniors to invest in gold right now, and the recent uptick in price is just one of them. Getty Images

While gold investing has been enticing for decades, the glimmer of gold has been shining brighter recently, especially over the last few months. That's due, in part, to the precious metal seeing its value surge to new record highs, climbing from about $1,990 per ounce in mid-February to a then-record high of $2,160 per ounce in late March. This meteoric rise can be attributed to a number of factors, including persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions and other economic uncertainties, which are driving investors to seek refuge in alternative assets like gold.

That uptick in gold prices continued to climb after hitting its new price record, with the spot price at just below $2,400 per ounce in late April. However, gold prices experienced a temporary dip earlier this week, with the spot price now hovering just above $2,300 per ounce as investors await further clarity on economic conditions.

For seniors approaching or already in retirement, the recent upward trajectory in gold prices — coupled with the current price dip — may be an enticing prospect. After all, buying gold while prices are dipping temporarily can be a great way to maximize your returns, especially when gold prices are expected to increase over the long haul. However, the recent price increase isn't the only reason why seniors should consider adding gold to their holdings.

Learn more about gold investing here and compare your gold investment options.

6 reasons for seniors to add gold to their portfolios now

Here are several compelling factors that make gold an attractive investment option for your golden years:

Inflation is still elevated

As the cost of living continues to rise due to inflation, seniors on fixed incomes may find their purchasing power diminishing. But gold has historically been an effective hedge against inflation, retaining its value even as the dollar loses ground due to rising prices.

And, with inflation rates still above the 2% target — and ticking back up in recent months — buying gold assets now can help seniors preserve the real value of their nest eggs.

Find out what your top gold investing options are online now.

Portfolio diversification is important for seniors

A well-diversified portfolio is crucial for mitigating risk and ensuring long-term financial stability, especially during retirement, when income sources may be limited. And, gold has a low correlation with other asset classes, such as stocks and bonds, making it an excellent diversifier.

By adding gold to their portfolios, seniors can reduce their overall risk exposure. They can also potentially enhance their returns, as gold often moves in the opposite direction of traditional investments.

It works as a safe-haven asset

During times of economic uncertainty or geopolitical turmoil, gold tends to shine as a safe-haven asset. That's because investors flock to gold as a reliable store of value, driving up its price. For seniors, this characteristic can provide a sense of security, knowing that a portion of their assets is invested in a tangible, historically stable asset that can help weather market storms.

It offers capital appreciation potential

While gold is primarily valued for its role as a hedge and diversifier, it has also demonstrated the potential for capital appreciation over the long term. As global demand for gold continues to rise, driven by factors such as industrial applications in technology and healthcare, gold's price may continue to climb, offering seniors the opportunity for growth within their portfolios.

It's highly liquid

Gold is a highly liquid asset, meaning it can be easily bought and sold on global markets without significantly impacting its price. This liquidity can be particularly advantageous for seniors who may need to access their investments quickly in case of emergencies, unexpected medical expenses or changing financial circumstances during retirement.

There are benefits to physical ownership

Unlike many other investment vehicles, gold can be held physically in the form of gold coins and bars or gold jewelry, providing a tangible asset that can be passed down through generations. For seniors who value the security of owning a physical asset, gold can offer a sense of reassurance and control over their investments, especially in times of economic uncertainty or market volatility.

The bottom line

As the golden years approach, it's crucial for seniors to carefully consider their investment strategies and ensure their portfolios are well-positioned to weather economic storms, maintain purchasing power and preserve their hard-earned wealth during retirement. By adding gold to their portfolios, seniors can benefit from its unique properties as a hedge against inflation, a diversifier and a safe-haven asset, potentially enhancing their financial security and peace of mind.