Trump federal indictment unsealed in classified documents case The special counsel has unsealed the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump. The 44-page indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida alleges that Trump "endeavored to obstruct the FBI and grand jury investigations and conceal retention of classified documents." CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane join Norah O'Donnell for a CBS News Special Report on the indictment.