"48 Hours" podcast: Married to Death

The Widow on Solway Road
The Widow on Solway Road 43:48

Raynella Leath has spent decades battling suspicions about her past. Her first husband was said to have been trampled to death by his own cattle. The death of her second husband was a reported suicide, with three shots fired. She denied any involvement in either death. 

Will details surface to prove the former nurse from Knox County, Tennessee, is a murderous widow?  

"48 Hours" correspondent and "My Life of Crime" host Erin Moriarty revisits one of the most interesting cases she ever investigated in 2019 in a six--episode series that looks back at the life of the widow on Solway Road and whether her husbands were "Married to Death."

Listen to "Married to Death" from "My Life of Crime with Erin Moriarty" starting June 14 wherever
you get your podcasts.

Listen to this episode on ART19

First published on September 26, 2017 / 4:22 PM

