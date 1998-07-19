Rams Sign Top-Pick Grant Wistrom

A day before the start of training camp, the St. Louis Rams signed first-round draft pick Grant Wistrom to a six-year, $12.75 million contract on Saturday.

Wistrom, a defensive end from Nebraska, was expected on the practice field Sunday at Western Illinois University when rookies, quarterbacks and selected veterans take the field for the first time. A news conference with Wistrom and coach Dick Vermeil was planned for after practice.

Wistrom's agent, Tom Condon, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the deal includes a $6 million signing bonus. It is the second-largest signing bonus in franchise history, exceeded only by the $6.3 million bonus given to offensive tackle Orlando Pace a year ago as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

When Wistrom was drafted on April 18, he said he wanted to be in camp on time.

Wistrom, selected sixth overall, is the highest draft pick to sign. The previous high pick signed was Dallas defensive end Greg Ellis, the eighth overall selection.

"He's a great work-ethic guy, and starting with the rest of the team was certainly important to him," Condon said. "Beyond that, he wants to try to make his mark and make sure he can be an impact guy here with the Rams as quickly as possible. So, part of that is participating."

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Wistrom was a two-time All-American at Nebraska who won the Lombardi Award last season as the nation's leading collegiate lineman or linebacker. The Rams want Wistrom to play at about 285 pounds in the NFL.

Wistrom is Nebraska's career leader in tackles for losses and a two-time Big 12 defensive player of the year.

Wistrom initially will back up Jay Williams at defensive end for St. Louis, 5-11 last season.

For the first time since 1995, all of the Rams' draft picks are under contract at the beginning of training camp. Pace didn't sign last year until after training camp.

The Rams are the fifth team to sign all of their draft picks. Only Washington, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Dallas signed its draft selections earlier.

