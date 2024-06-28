How this longtime Red Cross volunteer helped end the FDA's ban on gay men donating blood

FDA changes rules to make blood donation more inclusive FDA changes rules to make blood donation more inclusive 01:56

Ralph Galvan has been a volunteer with the American Red Cross for 10 years. But as a gay man, it wasn't until last year that he was able to donate blood.

Rules the Food and Drug Administration had in place since the 1980s HIV-AIDS crisis kept sexually active gay or bisexual men from donating. To help change that policy, Galvan took part in an FDA-funded study that led to last year's requirement changes.

"(I) felt really good and really good that, you know, we're not on the sidelines anymore," Galvan told CBS News. "Being part of the advance study and helping shape those things, getting rid of the policy, it's beneficial to me, to my community."

Guidelines are no longer based on sexual orientation and all potential donors receive the same standard donor history questionnaire.

"This is really exciting because we're now able to ask every potential donor the same questions, treating them with equality and with respect — all while still maintaining a safe blood supply," said Mandy McMahon, regional communications director of the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

All donated blood, even from repeat donors, is tested for hepatitis, HIV, syphilis and other transmissible diseases.

Right now, officials say there's a critical need. Last month, the Red Cross collected 20,000 fewer donations than needed to maintain its national supply.

"Unfortunately throughout the summer months, we know that we can only expect more severe weather and record setting travel, which is gonna further impact the ability of people to come out for their appointments," McMahon said.

Galvan is grateful he can make a difference.

"It's a heartfelt moment that I can give now and help others," he said.