Why the CDC declared racism a public health threat

For decades, research has shown Black Americans are more prone to serious disease and death than Whites in America, leading the Centers for Disease Control to declare racism as a serious public health threat. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, communities of color have been hit especially hard, with Black Americans dying of COVID-19 at twice the rate as White Americans. Bill Whitaker reports on the research and the factors that play into its findings for a 60 Minutes story, Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

How deeply people experience racism impacts long-term health, says Professor David R. Williams, Harvard professor of Public Health and the university's chair of its Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences. "The Everyday Discrimination Scale is a measure, a nine-item measure, it has items like you're treated with less courtesy than others. You're treated with less respect than others. You receive poorer service than others in restaurants or stores. People act as if they're afraid of you," says Williams. "It's little ways in which your dignity is chipped away on a daily basis… It predicts high blood pressure. It predicts the onset of diabetes. It predicts incidence of cardiovascular disease. It predicts poorer mental health."

Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin was the board chair of Purpose Built Communities, a group trying to improve the health outcomes for African Americans by investing in Black neighborhoods. "We determined that there were three key pillars. One is community wellness and community health with a sense of community spirit. Another is accessible affordable housing. And the third is education," she tells Whitaker.

Williams applauds Purpose Built Communities' work and points to research on the benefits of improving neighborhoods. "Let me give you an example of a study that was done years ago, where they took African Americans who lived in public housing and randomly, by the flip of a coin, some of them remain in public housing, and some of them were given a voucher where they could go and find housing in areas of lower levels of poverty than where they currently were," he tells Whitaker. "Research shows 10 to 15 years later those African Americans who moved to a better neighborhood had lower rates of obesity-- and lower diabetes risk. No health intervention. You just changed their neighborhood."

The Purpose Built Communities has a national network of nearly 30 neighborhoods, including Historic South Atlanta. It's just a start to address a deep-rooted disparity, says Franklin. "It took 400 years to get into this desperate situation… Because we didn't get here overnight… it's going to take some time to get out of this dilemma."