Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig are expecting first child together

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig announced that they are having their first baby together. Weisz made the big reveal in a New York Times profile. She and Craig married in 2011.

"Daniel and I are so happy," the 48-year-old "Disobedience" actress told The New York Times in an article published on Friday. "We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery." Weisz said she will be "showing soon."

Weisz has an 11-year-old son named Henry with her ex-partner, filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. Craig, 50, has a 25-year-old daughter named Ella with ex-partner Fiona Loudon. Earlier this month, the couple stepped out, with Weisz wearing a loose-fitting dress and cape that covered any baby bump she might have.

In another article for the Times, Weisz talked about her husband's role as James Bond and if she would dress up as a Bond villainess for him in the bedroom.

"He would maybe enjoy that," she said. "I don't know. I would say, the thing about James Bond is, he doesn't get married, right? But I'm married to Daniel. So I never think of myself in any shape or form as a Bond girl because I'm married to him."

Weisz also confessed, "I love being Mrs. Craig. I'm Mrs. Craig on my checkbooks and passports and things. I heard about a movie called 'Mrs. Craig' that I want to watch."