Man in medieval clothing kills 2 and injures 5 in Halloween stabbing rampage in Quebec City

Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage on Halloween near the provincial legislature. They say the man, who was dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword, was taken to a hospital.

Police said Sunday that the suspect is not "associated with a terrorist group."

Police officers search near a covered body in an area where multiple people were stabbed near the Parliament Hill area of Quebec City, Quebec, Canada October 31, 2020. Picture taken October 31, 2020. Steve Jolicoeur via REUTERS

"Yesterday evening we were plunged into a night of horror when a 24-year-old man, who does not live in Quebec, came with the intention of claiming as many victims as possible," Quebec City police chief Robert Pigeon told reporters.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"Everything leads us to believe" that the suspect "chose his victims at random," Pigeon added.

Police officers detain a man in an area where multiple people were stabbed near the Parliament Hill area of Quebec City, Quebec, Canada November 1, 2020. Steve Jolicoeur via REUTERS

Police had earlier warned residents to remain indoors as they hunted who had left "multiple victims."

Spokesman Etienne Doyon said police were first notified of the stabbings near the National Assembly shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. A video posted to social media by Jordan Proust shows multiple police vehicles responding to the incident.

TRÈS FORTE PRÉSENCE POLICIÈRE AUTOUR DE L'ASSEMBLÉE NATIONALE #QUÉBEC

Un homme habillé en tenue médiévale recherchée. Attaque à l'arme blanche. Possible blessés. @RebeccaRambar @RadioCanadaInfo pic.twitter.com/8mXltTuBCj — Jordan Proust (@JordanRaiden) November 1, 2020

The five injured victims were taken to a hospital, and a spokeswoman said their lives do not appear to be in danger. Police have asked any potential witnesses to contact them.

"Quebec is waking up after a night of horror. Words fail me to describe such a tragedy. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims," Quebec Premier Francois Legault tweeted.

Doyon declined to offer any information about the two people who were killed, saying only that "Our thoughts are with the family of the people who died today."

Carlos Godoy, who lives in the area, said police K-9 units had searched his backyard as they hunted for the suspect.

"It's a full moon, it's October 31st. It's Halloween, and it's a lockdown weekend. No one should be out on the streets," Godoy said. "And I'm in an extremely quiet neighborhood because there are no tourists nowadays."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter: "My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two killed in last night's horrific attack in Quebec City."