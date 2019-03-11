Qantas boss responds to letter from 10-year-old aspiring airline CEO

An airline founded by a 10-year-old Australian boy and his school friend is already taking off, having grabbed the attention of a long-established competitor. Alex Jacquot, the self-proclaimed CEO of "Oceania Express," recently had some extra time on his hands and decided to write a letter to Quantas CEO Alan Joyce asking him for advice.

"I'm Alex Jacquot, a 10-year-old boy (please take me seriously) and I want to start an airline," his handwritten letter began.

Jacquot explained that he's already worked out what planes are needed, flight numbers and catering. He's also hired "a CFO, a Head of IT, a Head of maintenance, Head of On Board Services and a Head of Legal."

Our competitors don't normally ask us for advice, but when an airline leader reached out, we couldn't ignore it.

Naturally, there was only one way to respond: CEO to CEO. pic.twitter.com/JTFpzn5a6Y — Qantas (@Qantas) March 11, 2019

He then asks Joyce's advice on how to run an airline.

"Seeing as it is the school holidays, I have more time to work. But I don't have anything to do (that I can think of). Do you have any ideas of what I can do?" Jacquot wrote. "Seeing as you are the CEO of QANTAS, I thought I'd ask you."

Surprisingly, Jacquot received a personal reply from the busy executive.

"Thank you for letting me know about your new airline," Joyce wrote in a Feb. 19 letter.

Joyce went on to explain that he doesn't normally give advice to competitors, but would make an exception in this case "because I too was once a young boy who was so curious about flight and all its possibilities."

He offered Jacquot some tips, emphasizing safety and comfort as the most important priorities of a successful airline.

Joyce also invited the boy to a meeting where they could "compare notes" and a tour of the Qantas Operations Centre.

"I ripped open the envelope and I quickly read it and I was so excited, I was running around the house for ten minutes," Jacquot told 4BC. "I can't believe it."

Alex's mother, Natasha Jacquot, told The Australian that he is now waiting on confirmation dates for his meeting with Joyce.