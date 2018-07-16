Prosecutors charge woman after death of baby blamed on drugs in her breast milk

PHILADELPHIA — Prosecutors have charged a woman with criminal homicide in connection with the death of her 11-week-old son, who they say died because of drugs he consumed through his mother's breast milk, reports CBS Philly.

Samantha Jones' attorney said at her first court hearing that the baby's death on April 2 was not intentional, according to Philly.com. Prosecutors say the 30-year-old mom told police she had been prescribed methadone because of an addiction to painkillers, and that she had taken it during her pregnancy and after giving birth.

CBS Philly reports an autopsy found that the baby died from a combination of methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine, allegedly transmitted through Jones' breast milk.

According to charging documents, Jones says she had initially breastfed the baby exclusively, but had switched to formula three days earlier, saying the infant wasn't getting enough milk from breastfeeding.

On the morning the child died, Jones says the baby was crying around 3 a.m. and she had tried to breastfeed him one more because she was too tired to go downstairs and prepare a bottle of formula. She said the baby became hungry again three hours later, and she gave him formula before putting him back to sleep.

An hour later she found the baby pale, with bloody mucous coming from his nose. She performed CPR and the baby was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later.

Her bail is set at $3 million cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 23.