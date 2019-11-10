"Profiles in Service": Program helping veterans transition to civilian life

An Army veteran is giving back to other servicemen and women as they transition to civilian life. Matt Hesse started a program called FitOps, giving veterans training to become personal trainers. It's already made a difference in the life of Randy Lloyd, who struggled with post traumatic stress disorder after eight years in Iraq and spoke to Norah O'Donnell about his experience.

"If you take accountability for your health and self-care, the mind will follow," Lloyd said.

"Do you think FitOps has saved lives?" O'Donnell asked.

"FitOps has not only saved lives, they have helped veterans gain that purpose that we're so desperately seeking," Lloyd said.

Norah O'Donnell will have more on Lloyd's story on the "CBS Evening News" on Veterans Day. His story is the first in a five-part series that focuses on veterans who continue to serve their communities. Watch the series on the "CBS Evening News," starting Monday, November 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET.