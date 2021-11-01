Dole recalls bags of garden salad due to listeria concerns

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling bags of garden salad sold in 10 states after a sample tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and potentially deadly infections.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled garden salad sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia, the company said Friday in a recall posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall includes 12-ounce bags of Kroger Classic Garden Salad sold at Kroger stores in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, the retailer said on its website.

Recalled Dole Garden Salad. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The recall comes after a sample yielded a positive result for the bacteria in a random test by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

The product is already beyond its October 25, 2021, "best-if-used-by" date and should no longer be on store shelves, according to the notice. Consumers should check their refrigerators for the recalled salads, and throw out those with the specific lot and UPC codes listed below.

Recalled Dole Garden Salad — back of product bag. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Listeria infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, frail or elderly, as well as those with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People who consume the bacteria may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Recalled salad. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The recall includes 24-ounce Dole Garden Salad with lot codes N28205A and N28205B on the upper right corner of the bag and the UPC code 0-71430-01136-2 on the lower left corner of the back of the bag.

Recalled salad. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Also, 24-ounce Marketside Classic Salad with lot codes N28205A and N28205B and the UPC code 6-81131-32895-1; 12-ounce Kroger Brand Garden Salad with lot codes N28211A and N28211B and the UPC code 0-11110-91036-3; and 12-ounce Salad Classics Garden Salad with lot codes N28211A and N28211B and the UPC code 6-88267-18443-7.

People with questions can call the company's consumer line at 1 (800) 356-3111.