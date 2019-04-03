Pro-Trump PAC releases "creepy Joe" ad in the wake of Biden allegations

A pro-Trump political action committee has released a new ad targeting Joe Biden as the former vice president faces accusations that he inappropriately touched women. In the minute-long spot titled "Creepy Joe Biden," the Great America PAC suggests that Biden is setting the wrong example for America's children as audio of Biden accuser Lucy Flores detailing her encounter plays in the background.

Flores, a former Nevada politician, claimed that Biden approached her from behind, smelled her hair and kissed her head at a 2014 campaign event.

"Our children are watching. What example will we set for them?" the ad questions, urging supporters to head to the website StopJoeBiden.com. That site asks users to donate to the PAC, claiming members of the Democratic party "don't care about women" as they "attempt to sweep recent allegations against Joe Biden under the rug."

"This behavior is unacceptable and should instantly disqualify anyone considering running for the highest public office in 2020," the PAC added.

The new campaign is the latest effort by Republicans to discredit Biden's record as he continues to weigh whether or not to enter the 2020 Democratic presidential field. Biden supporters, however, have since come out in defense of the politician, calling the life-long politician "affectionate" with members of the public.

The ad features questionable clips of both Stephanie Carter, the wife of former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, and Maggie Coons, the daughter of Biden confidant Sen. Chris Coons encountering Biden. Both have come forward with their own stories defending the former vice president.

The Biden team has since issued a statement, condemning the so-called touching controversies as "insidious," and as "smears" and "forgeries" against the former vice president, carried out by "right wing trolls" looking to exploit the Biden family "for their own gain."