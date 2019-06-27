Prince William says he would "fully support" his kids if they came out as LGBTQ

Prince William said that he would be "absolutely fine" if his children came out as LGBTQ. The Duke of Cambridge was visiting the Albert Kennedy Trust, a charity for London's homeless LGBTQ youth, when he opened up to reporters.

One of the men who had received services from the charity asked William how he would react if one of his children identified as LGBTQ in the future. William responded that he would "fully support" any of his children, although he'd be concerned about the potential backlash and "discrimination" they could face.

"It worries me, not because of them being gay, it worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it and then the pressure is then on them," the prince said.

William said he is particularly concerned given his children's role in the public eye. He said he and his wife, Kate Middleton, have talked about how they could best support their kids should one of them come out in the future.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. "I wish we lived in a world where it's really normal and cool -- but particularly for my family, and the position that we are in, that's the bit I am nervous about," he said.

Ahead of the annual #PrideinLondon parade, The Duke of Cambridge visited @aktcharity to learn about the issue of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness, and the positive change that akt are enacting through their unique prevention and early action approach. pic.twitter.com/seYAKw8ASq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 26, 2019

According to the Albert Kennedy Trust, this is the first time a member of the British Royal Family has visited an LGBTQ youth charity. William was visiting to learn about the issues facing LGBTQ youth in the U.K. and about how the organization is working to combat homelessness in the community.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are also celebrating Pride Month, dedicating their @SussexRoyal Instagram following to it all month long. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a rainbow-filled collage of the LGBTQ accounts they now follow, along with the simple message "love is love."

The royal family celebrated its first LGBTQ wedding last year between Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and his partner, James Coyle.