Billy Porter's gown made from "Kinky Boots" curtain
"This is for female empowerment, that's a uterus," Porter said about the embellishment on the back of the dress
"This is for female empowerment, that's a uterus," Porter said about the embellishment on the back of the dress
For decades a policy that deemed homosexuals a national security threat would blackmail government workers and destroy careers, until some fought back
Police in London have arrested five suspects, aged 15 to 18, on suspicion of robbery and an aggravated hate crime
President Trump said that members of the military were not allowed to take prescription drugs and that the cost of surgery was too expensive
The founder of travel website The Points Guy explains how donated airline miles helped LGBT Chechnyans escape persecution and violence
The organization has helped 600 LGBT individuals leave 22 hostile countries. "60 Minutes" reports, Sunday
The legislation would extend protections to employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations and other areas
The more-than-700-page document doesn't require schools to teach anything, but it's designed to expose teachers to current research about health education and give guidance about how to teach it
"This announcement does nothing to address the many other human rights concerns about the (sharia code)," rights activist says
One bill would let adoption agencies refuse, based on written religious beliefs, to place children with parents
The cases will be argued in the fall, with decisions likely by June 2020 in the middle of the presidential election campaign
"My marriage to Chasten has made me a better man and yes, Mr. Vice President, it has moved me closer to God," said Buttigieg
"Magical Pride" will kick off Pride Month on June 1
New research reveals most oncologists lack awareness about key health issues facing gay, bisexual or transgender patients
"Today I am here, proudly representing my nation, all women and human rights,” she said
With Kyrsten Sinema's Senate win Monday, there will be at least 10 LGBT lawmakers in Congress in 2019
His approach to judging leads some scholars and activists to believe he is unlikely to echo Kennedy's votes
A group of Latin American activists decided to defy Russian anti-gay laws with a little help from their soccer jerseys
People flooded streets in cities across the world this weekend to celebrate LGBT pride, including New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Mexico City and Santiago, Chile
CBSN explores how gender is being redefined in a new CBSN Originals, "Gender: The Space Between." SJ Miller with Educational Equity Supports and Services at NYU, Jodie Patterson, an LGBTQ activist and parent of a transgender son, and psychotherapist Laura Jacobs with the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center join CBSN to break down the role of education, parenting and community in gender identity.
CBSN explores how gender is being redefined in a new CBSN Originals, "Gender: The Space Between." Dr. John Steever with the Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center, Peter Sprigg with the Family Research Council, Campbell University law professor Greg Wallace and Human Rights Campaign legal director Sarah Warbelow join CBSN to break down the policy and science behind gender identity.
CBSN Originals explores the intricate world of gender, beyond him or her
The CBSN Originals documentary, "Gender: The Space Between," explores the intricate world of gender and what it means to identify as non-binary. The piece includes many terms that may be unfamiliar, so here's a primer on the terminology of gender identity.
From Laverne Cox to Miley Cyrus, many celebrities are pushing and changing the boundaries of gender expectations. Their visibility and status gives gender non-conforming youth more and more famous figures to look up to.
These days, we may think we know what it means to be transgender, but there is a type of trans person we never hear about.
Frozen fruit with freezer life of two years is recall target at nearly 2,800 stores after an FDA public health alert
On what would've been his 63rd birthday, Anthony Bourdain's friends want fans to celebrate him
"This is for female empowerment, that's a uterus," Porter said about the embellishment on the back of the dress
E-cigarette use among teens has been called "an epidemic" by the FDA
Jack Dorsey and Diane von Furstenberg among chief executives saying reproductive equality needed for business growth
Dallas Fire and Rescue could not confirm the number of injuries involved with the accident
Animal activists descended on the track and called for changes
The merger will create a company bigger than Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, with sales of about $74 billion
A permanent site for the nation's radioactive stockpile in the Nevada desert continues to fuel controversy
"If for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated!" Trump tweeted
Police say they've recovered nearly all of Davey Johnson's belongings – including his motorcycle – but have no idea where he is
Crews are battling at least six fires burning across California this morning
Low-income adults between the ages of 19 and 25 living in California illegally would be eligible for California's Medicaid program,
Although there were so many Democratic candidates in Iowa that they couldn't avoid each other, the frontrunner in the state was not among them
"This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented ..." she said Sunday night
Frozen fruit with freezer life of two years is recall target at nearly 2,800 stores after an FDA public health alert
On what would've been his 63rd birthday, Anthony Bourdain's friends want fans to celebrate him
"This is for female empowerment, that's a uterus," Porter said about the embellishment on the back of the dress
E-cigarette use among teens has been called "an epidemic" by the FDA
Jack Dorsey and Diane von Furstenberg among chief executives saying reproductive equality needed for business growth
"It's not politics, it's personal conduct," Carter defended on "CBS This Morning" on Monday
"If for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated!" Trump tweeted
Low-income adults between the ages of 19 and 25 living in California illegally would be eligible for California's Medicaid program,
Although there were so many Democratic candidates in Iowa that they couldn't avoid each other, the frontrunner in the state was not among them
Senators have been introducing legislation aimed at blocking the sale of weapons to the kingdom, in opposition of the Trump administration's Saudi policy
In a show of rare solidarity, Russia's three major newspapers put out nearly identical front pages to support detained journalist Ivan Golunov
Prosecutors plan to seek death penalty for three convicted men, including a police officer
Police say Ortiz was shot at "nearly point-blank range" at nightclub; the gunman was captured and beaten
Senators have been introducing legislation aimed at blocking the sale of weapons to the kingdom, in opposition of the Trump administration's Saudi policy
Hong Kong's Legislative Council plans to vote Wednesday on the bill
On what would've been his 63rd birthday, Anthony Bourdain's friends want fans to celebrate him
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
"This is for female empowerment, that's a uterus," Porter said about the embellishment on the back of the dress
Here's a full list of winners from the 73rd Annual Tony Awards
The actress and producer of the critically-acclaimed drama says the show's message is that women united are stronger and can affect change
YouTube marketing manager departs after a dozen years with Google, citing "public flogging, shunning and stress"
NASA's plan could make way for visits by private-sector astronauts to the International Space Station as early as next year
Uber Copter will take select "members" on an 8-minute flight to or from Wall St. and JFK Airport -- for a $200-to-$225 price
Market experts warn the vegan meat company's sky-high stock price — up 350% since its IPO last month — is hard to justify
Phone companies can now block robocalls by default, but they are permitted to charge you for the service
Judy Lehmberg on the bears of Yellowstone National Park
NASA's plan could make way for visits by private-sector astronauts to the International Space Station as early as next year
Among the 11 tons of recovered trash from the 45-day project are food wrappers, cans, bottles and empty oxygen cylinders.
Researchers on border collies and Shetland sheepdogs, and examined coritsol levels in the hair follicles of both the pet and its owner
The plan seeks to increase access hunting and fishing access across 1.4 million acres of protected federal lands.
Frozen fruit with freezer life of two years is recall target at nearly 2,800 stores after an FDA public health alert
E-cigarette use among teens has been called "an epidemic" by the FDA
Drownings are the leading cause of unintentional deaths of children ages 1 to 4
Health officials say an infectious worker at a Dunkin' Donuts may have exposed customers to the disease
Federal agency warns consumers to steer clear of additional products, saying tests detected cancer-causing mineral
Frozen fruit with freezer life of two years is recall target at nearly 2,800 stores after an FDA public health alert
Jack Dorsey and Diane von Furstenberg among chief executives saying reproductive equality needed for business growth
The merger will create a company bigger than Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, with sales of about $74 billion
"If for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated!" Trump tweeted
If the winner chooses the cash option, they will walk away with about $345 million before taxes
David Ortiz, the longtime baseball slugger better known as "Big Papi" is in stable condition with a gunshot wound. The retired Boston Red Sox star was shot at the Dial Bar & Lounge Sunday night in his hometown of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. Two other people were also wounded. Police say the gunman is in custody and several people were detained in connection with the shooting. David Begnaud reports.
CBS News journalists explore the courage of Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs, held captive for 88 days before escaping, and how she and her community have bonded to help her heal
"48 Hours" goes inside the painstaking investigation through the eyes of those who have spent more than three decades trying to find the 6-year-old boy and to bring closure to his heartbroken parents
A fifth teenager has been arrested in connection with the brutal attack of a lesbian couple in London. One of the victims shares her story for the first time with Imtiaz Tyab.
Police in London have arrested five suspects, aged 15 to 18, on suspicion of robbery and an aggravated hate crime
In a tweet, the president disparaged NASA's moon mission plan that his administration had endorsed
NASA's plan could make way for visits by private-sector astronauts to the International Space Station as early as next year
CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joins CBSN to discuss NASA's announcement that commercial astronauts will be allowed to travel to the International Space Station starting next year.
NASA has a message for space lovers this month: Look up
If all goes well, the landers will touch down on the moon in 2020 and 2021
See Broadway stars walk the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards
At Jake Patterson's sentencing hearing, prosecutors showed a select few evidence photos to the court and asked that Patterson be sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Jayme Closs' parents and the 13-year-old's kidnapping
It's summertime - time for music at festivals and venues across the country
These babies proudly hold photos of their former selves to celebrate their amazing progress since graduating from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Jodi Huisentruit, the morning news anchor at Iowa's KIMT-TV was reported missing on June 27, 1995. Mason City Police are still at work trying to solve this case 23 years later.
Reddit co-founder and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian says "we've waited too long" to have conversations about technology that's already used widely in our society. He spoke with CBSN about the upcoming congressional hearings that are meant to explore possible antitrust violations by Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple.
Reddit co-founder and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian talks to CBSN about his partnership with Dove Men+Care aimed at making paid paternity leave a standard in the United States.
Despite the decline in the number of people being incarcerated, private prison companies are making money by providing services to inmates with almost no government oversight. Axios reporter Stef Kight joined CBSN AM to discuss when the trend began and how lawmakers are looking to correct the system.
The CEO of Google, which owns YouTube, is speaking out about a series of recent controversies over misinformation and hate speech on the site. In a new interview with Axios on HBO, Sundar Pichai said YouTube is working hard to improve. Axios media reporter Sara Fischer joins CBSN to discuss.
The critically acclaimed drama, "The Handmaid's Tale," is back for its third season. The Hulu show made history when it won the Emmy for best drama series in 2017, the first streaming program to take home the top prize. Elisabeth Moss is the star and executive producer of the series. "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King sits down with Moss to talk about the impact of the groundbreaking show and her decades-long career.