Two men have been arrested over a suspected burglary at the royal family's Sandringham Estate, the country residence of Prince William and Princess Catherine, U.K. police said.

Police responded to reports of "suspicious activity" at Anmer Hall on King Charles III's Sandringham estate in eastern England on Monday at about 6 p.m., Norfolk police said. William, Kate and the rest of their family weren't present at the time, Norfolk police said.

The two men were arrested on the estate's property on suspicion of burglary and trespassing and remain in custody, police said. Police dogs, drones and a helicopter were used to search the property and make the arrests, officials said.

Kensington Palace told CBS News it wouldn't comment on security matters.

Anmer Hall, which has 10 bedrooms, was a wedding present to the couple from Queen Elizabeth II. It is used as a country residence on weekends. William and his family spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, which they have described as their "forever home."

The reported break-in came as William visited Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the British leader's office, 10 Downing Street.

Meanwhile, Kate recently opened up about finding hope and joy amid uncertainty in a new documentary exploring life since her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

"Heal" follows the 44-year-old princess as she attempts the Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. The film will premiere on the BBC in the United Kingdom on Nov. 29, before airing internationally on NBCUniversal in the United States on Nov. 30.