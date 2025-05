Prince Harry says King Charles doesn't speak to him, but "it would be nice to reconcile" In an interview with the BBC, Prince Harry said he wants to reconcile with members of the royal family, including his father King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last year. The Duke of Sussex also spoke about a decision by the U.K. Court of Appeals to deny blanket security coverage, which Harry says will impact his ability to bring his family back to the U.K.