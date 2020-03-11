Prince Harry says Trump has "blood on his hands," Russian prank callers claim

London — Two Russian prank callers claim Britain's Prince Harry told them that U.S. President Donald Trump had "blood on his hands" because of his response to climate change, according to the British tabloid newspaper The Sun.

Alexei Stolyarov and Vladimir Krasnov, who make up the well-known Russian prank duo Vovan and Lexus, reportedly made two phone calls to Prince Harry pretending to be Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg and her father, Svante, The Sun reported.

In those purported calls, the partial audio of which was published online by The Sun, Prince Harry allegedly said "the mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry is so big in America, he has blood on his hands. But Trump will want to meet you to make him look better but he won't want to have a discussion about climate change with you because you will outsmart him."

A royal source said Buckingham Palace would not comment on the pranksters' call, and CBS News could not independently verify the audio or The Sun's reporting.

"Unfortunately, the world is being led by some very sick people, so people like yourselves and (the) younger generation are the ones that are going to make all the difference," Harry said in the phone calls, according to The Sun.

Quotes on #Megxit

Harry also allegedly told the prank callers he and his wife Meghan had not been stripped of their royal titles, as had been widely reported.

"You mustn't believe what you read, no one has stripped us of our titles," he reportedly said.

"Because of a technicality within the family, if we are earning money separately from within the family structure, then we obviously have been asked not to use our titles in order to make money, which we would never do. But the press managed to jump on that to make it look like we had been stripped."

He allegedly said he and Meghan left Britain because it was the best decision for their family, and that normal life was "better" than life as a royal.

"This decision certainly wasn't the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son, and I think there's a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first. But, yeah, it's a tricky one, but we will start a new life," he said, according to The Sun.

"You forget, I was in the military for ten years so I'm more normal than my family would like to believe," he reportedly continued.

Vovan and Lexus have made high-level prank calls before, releasing audio of purported conversations with U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, as well as singer Elton John.