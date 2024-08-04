Harry and Meghan on the dangers of online harm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation is launching a new initiative, The Parents Network, to support parents whose children have been victimized by online bullying. "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley talks with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about the dangers of social media and suicide ideation; and with parents in the foundation's pilot program, who open up about how it has helped in their healing process after their child took their own life. [If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.]