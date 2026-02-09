What is the price of silver today: February 9, 2026?

The price of silver has changed dramatically over the past 12 months. herstockart/Getty Images

If you were looking for an asset that has experienced remarkable growth in a relatively short time but remains relatively affordable, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better option than silver right now. The price of silver has more than doubled from what it was in early 2025, and, in 2026, it's already broken the $100 per ounce record milestone. In early February, however, the price has come back down again, offering investors a timely opportunity to get started before the price of the metal inevitably reverses course.

To better understand the value of acting now – or waiting to invest in silver in the future – it helps to know where the price of the metal currently stands. While this constantly changes throughout the day based on market conditions, having a baseline understanding can better help you determine your next moves and potentially get invested before the price becomes fully out of reach. So, what is the price of silver today, as of February 9, 2026? That's what we'll break down below.

What is the price of silver today?

The price of silver is $79.93 as of February 9, 2026, according to Priority Gold. That's a bit higher than it was at the end of last week, but considerably lower than the $100-plus per ounce it was selling for in January. And while silver prices can be more volatile than gold prices (one of the key differences between the two precious metals), the likelihood of it fully reversing back to the sub-$50 range is low now.

Like gold, silver tends to only rise in price over time, meaning that today's price still represents an affordable opportunity. If you need the portfolio diversification and hedge against inflation that silver represents, then it may make sense to speak with a precious metal company representative who can help you determine your next steps.

Are precious metals worth investing in with inflation lower?

Gold investing has been extremely popular in recent years as investors looked to hedge against inflation. And silver got caught up in that surge, too, for the same reasons. But with inflation closing in on the Federal Reserve's target 2% goal, is it still worth investing in? Many would argue it is.

Inflation, after all, is cyclical, so having an added layer of protection now could be helpful the next time it spikes. And stock market performance, while strong currently, can easily change overnight, at which point gold and silver can help ease any declines. It's also important to remember that inflation is still increasing, it's just doing so at a lower pace. Dismissing the benefits of precious metals in this climate, then, could be both risky and counterproductive. Instead, try to find the right role in your portfolio and consider getting started with silver now, before the price surges once again.

The bottom line

The price of silver as of February 9, 2026, sits at $79.93 per ounce. That's around $30 cheaper than it was in late January after it broke the $100 per ounce record, but still more than double what it was a year ago. In other words, now can be a smart, more affordable time to get invested in the metal. Just don't overinvest during this period, either, as many experts recommend capping the precious metal portion of your portfolio to 10% to better allow other investments to perform as intended at the same time.