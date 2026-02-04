What is the price of silver today: February 4, 2026?

The price of silver this week is noticeably different from what it was in late January. Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you've been monitoring the price of silver over the past month, you'd be forgiven if you had a bit of whiplash. Prices were rising, then they hit a record high of over $100 per ounce … but then they were down, but with the anticipation that they would rise again soon. It's all enough to make even seasoned investors confused, let alone beginners considering getting started in the precious metals market now.

Still, this price volatility doesn't mean that silver (and gold) aren't worth exploring right now. They can still be, especially if your portfolio needs a reliable diversifier and a hedge against inflation. But with silver prices changing throughout the day, it helps to know where they stand right now, as of February 4, 2026. With this knowledge, you can better time your investment to fit your budget and goals, and avoid overpaying for an asset that could hit yet another new price milestone in the days and weeks ahead.

So, what is the price of silver today, as of February 4, 2026? That's what we'll examine below.

Start protecting your portfolio with silver online now.

What is the price of silver today?

The price of silver as of February 4, 2026, sits at $91.72, according to Priority Gold. That's a bit higher than it was earlier in the month, but still significantly below the approximate $110 it had been selling for in late January, when the metal broke a record high. Still, price dips in the silver space are not unfamiliar and should be accounted for when investing in the metal.

Overall, however, the price tends to rise over time, and silver is still exponentially more expensive than it was at this point in 2025, when it sat below $35 per ounce. Use this affordable moment, then, to consider getting invested now. A variety of market conditions could cause the price to rise, perhaps sooner than anticipated. So, if your portfolio needs the benefits silver can provide, it makes sense to get invested relatively quickly.

Get started with silver online today.

Don't forget about price markups

Just because silver is priced at $91.72 per ounce doesn't mean you can buy it for that amount. Remember that today's price is for pure silver, of which jewelry and other items may not qualify. At the same time, even if you were to buy pure silver via bars and coins, there's likely to be a price markup added by dealers, pawnshops or precious metal companies. That's not abnormal, but the price differential can be, so it's worth taking the time to research the precise costs here. Paying more than you should for the metal now could easily negate many of the benefits you'd otherwise secure by investing during today's current price dip.

The bottom line

The price of silver sits at $91.72 as of February 4, 2026, offering a more affordable entry price point than investors were accustomed to in recent weeks. Still, today's lower price needs to be exploited strategically, too, and investors should remember to keep the precious metals portion of their portfolio limited to a maximum of 10%. That will better allow them to benefit from silver's rising price without overcrowding other, income-producing assets like stocks, bonds and real estate at the same time.