The price of gold is down 19% since January. Here are 3 advantages of investing now.

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The price of gold has dropped considerably from its January 2026 record high. Korrawin/Getty Images

The price of gold has been consistently rising for so long that even savvy investors may have missed something in recent months – a considerable decline in the precious metal's price.

In fact, the price of gold per ounce is down close to 20% from its January peak. Now priced at $4,510.96 per ounce, according to Priority Gold, the precious metal is worth around $1,000 less than it was earlier in 2026, when it was selling at $5,589.38 for the same amount. And while multiple factors have contributed to that decline, the reality is that this opportunity to get invested at a more affordable price may not last very long. So it's important that investors who have yet to get started with the metal, as well as those who want to boost their holdings, take advantage while they still can.

To better understand the value of investing in gold now, it helps to know the advantages of doing so in today's particular market. And while a new and improved price is one of the major ones, it's not the only one to consider now.

Get invested in gold before the price rises again here.

3 gold investing advantages to know now

Unsure if a gold investment makes sense for you now? Here are three timely advantages of an investment currently:

A more affordable entry price point

Down by more than $1,000 per ounce, the more affordable entry price point for gold investors is clearly the biggest advantage to getting invested right now. It's important to remember that gold prices change throughout the day, every day. So any market changes or impacts on inflation or geopolitical tensions can easily cause this price decline to reverse, perhaps even to new heights.

It makes sense, then, to take advantage while you still can. With options like fractional gold or a dollar cost averaging strategy, you won't even have to pay that $4,500 price, either. Still, gold prices tend to rise over time, as can be clearly seen with a glance at the gold price chart in recent years, so it makes sense to take an informed but aggressive approach.

Learn more about the affordable ways to invest in gold now.

Protection against rising inflation

Inflation rose in March and then surged again in April, according to recent reports. Now at its highest level since May 2023, investors may understandably find themselves scrambling for a portfolio hedge in this climate. And gold can offer that much-needed protection.

Due to its ability to hold its value and even rise in price – as can clearly be seen in the inflationary climate of recent years – investors often turn to gold to offset the volatility experienced by other assets. This is a particularly strong reason for investing in the metal now, especially with inflation expected to stay elevated at least until there's a more formal resolution to overseas conflicts.

It's easy to get invested in

The days of having to visit a pawnshop or jeweler to invest in gold are long gone. While those remain viable options for some investors, gold is ubiquitous in the digital age and arguably easier than ever to invest in. You can use one of the top gold investing companies to get started online right now. Or you can buy physical gold from big box retailers like Costco or Walmart, either in person or through their company websites.

This ease of access is especially important considering the constantly changing prices. With so many options available, you'll be able to buy in at today's improved price without having to wait and, potentially, invest at a higher cost next week or next month.

The bottom line

A much lower price, combined with a heightened need for inflation protection and easier ways to get invested, has made gold an attractive asset for many in today's economy. This all noted, the temptation to overinvest in the yellow metal should still generally be avoided. Capping an investment at 10% of your overall portfolio will allow you to exploit gold's timely benefits while still allowing your other assets to perform as intended. Consider, too, speaking with a gold investing company representative directly, as that threshold may look different depending on your specific investor profile, and they can help you determine the right amount for your goals and needs.