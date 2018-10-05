Preview: Famed N.Y. Post columnist Cindy Adams doesn't like the word "gossip"

Famed New York Post celebrity and gossip columnist Cindy Adams is not a fan of the term "gossip," and admits she didn't set out to be a newspaper writer, she tells Mo Rocca in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning" to be broadcast October 7.

Adams, 88, has been a fixture of the celebrity scene for decades, and her widely-read column features a daily dose of the who's who, and sometimes the who's not, ranging from President Donald Trump to the latest budding star.

She began writing the column in 1979, and it was nationally syndicated in 1981.

"I never wanted to do this column," Adams told Rocca. "This was never my idea, never. I wanted to write the Great American Novel."

Adams quickly proved she had a knack for getting people, from movie stars to mobsters, to give her the inside scoop – often making made front-page news.

But just don't call it gossip. "I don't like the word gossip because it's pejorative," she said. "It doesn't have to be nasty and biting. It should be chatty. It should be funny. It should be something you do over coffee in the morning."

Adams talks with Rocca about her legendary career; her life with her late husband, comedian Joey Adams; some of the famous people she's known along the way; and her practical life philosophy.

"If you were good to me, and you were my friend, I will be loyal forever," Adams said. "If you were evil to me, if I don't get you in this lifetime, I'll get you in the next one."

