Clippers owner Steve Ballmer: Winning an NBA title is one big goal that has eluded me

Steve Ballmer made a fortune running Microsoft, then gave away untold millions to charitable organizations, and bought a professional basketball team for $2 billion. In an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning" airing April 7, Ballmer tells correspondent Rita Braver that the last big milestone he really wants is an NBA title for his beloved Los Angeles Clippers.

"The only thing I can really, really point to that I'd like to do, but haven't done, is be in a parade with an NBA championship," Ballmer said. "I want to make progress on everything else, but to hold that trophy and have it be ours, yeah, that'd be on my list."

Ballmer bought the Clippers in 2014, the same year he retired from Microsoft. Today, at 63, he's worth more than $41 billion.

Owner Steve Ballmer reacts after the Los Angeles Clippers scored during the first half of a game against the Dallas Mavericks, Feb. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Clippers eeked out a 104-101 win. Mark J. Terrill/AP

He talked with Braver about his basketball team, life after retirement and his philanthropy. He also talked about his new project, the website USA Facts, which makes government statistics ranging from healthcare data and demographic information to government spending easily accessible to everyone online.

He also talks with Braver about his tax bill, and if he – and other billionaires – pay enough.

"I'm non-partisan," Ballmer said. "Do I have a responsibility to give back to society? I'd say yes. Society has to decide on policy. If the policy is, 'Let's tax the more affluent people more,' okay, I'm good with it."

